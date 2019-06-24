Los Angeles Football Club is currently first place in Major League Soccer. LAFC is a big operation with plenty of money and different owners from the sports and entertainment world, such as Magic Johnson and Mia Hamm. But what started as a business proposition has created a deeply passionate and vocal fan base.
How did LA Football Club build such a huge fanbase?
Flags, chants and beer showers: Meet the LA Football Club’s biggest fans
Los Angeles Football Club is playing well. Now in its second season of Major League Soccer, it’s first place in the league.
Trump border policies are ‘psychological torture’
President Trump announced he was postponing a nationwide immigration sweep set to begin on Sunday, targeting thousands of migrants.
