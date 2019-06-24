How did LA Football Club build such a huge fanbase?

Spectators at a recent LAFC game

Spectators at a recent LAFC game Photo credit: Steve Chiotakis

Los Angeles Football Club is currently first place in Major League Soccer. LAFC is a big operation with plenty of money and different owners from the sports and entertainment world, such as Magic Johnson and Mia Hamm. But what started as a business proposition has created a deeply passionate and vocal fan base.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes