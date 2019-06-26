After years of emptying out at night, downtown LA has become a vibrant neighborhood again with about 75,000 residents. What drove that change? And Amoeba Records has to move from its location in Hollywood. Where will it go, and who goes to record stores anymore?
How DTLA became a go-to place to live
From this Episode:
How downtown LA became a popular home market
Ten years ago, Sara Hernandez and Keith Mariano moved into a 12-story, 1920s era building across from Pershing Square in downtown L.A. A developer purchased the faded...
11 min, 8 sec
A downtown reporter watches DTLA change
Journalist Jon Regardie has been reporting on the evolution of downtown LA for more than two decades, from sanitation issues on Skid Row to the trendiest new restaurants. So...
8 min, 54 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes