How DTLA became a go-to place to live

After years of emptying out at night, downtown LA has become a vibrant neighborhood again with about 75,000 residents. What drove that change? And Amoeba Records has to move from its location in Hollywood. Where will it go, and who goes to record stores anymore?

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes