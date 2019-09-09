Gentrification hits Inglewood like it did Oakland

A new stadium under construction in Inglewood. June 2018.

A new stadium under construction in Inglewood. June 2018. Photo credit: Ron Reiring (CC BY 2.0)

Inglewood is quickly changing in ways that its mayor, James Butts, says there’s no template for. A $5 billion dollar NFL stadium is under construction. Many apartment buildings have been created over the years, and in many cases, rents have increased. In June, the city passed its first-ever rent control ordinance because of pressure from renters.

