Inglewood is quickly changing in ways that its mayor, James Butts, says there’s no template for. A $5 billion dollar NFL stadium is under construction. Many apartment buildings have been created over the years, and in many cases, rents have increased. In June, the city passed its first-ever rent control ordinance because of pressure from renters.
Gentrification hits Inglewood like it did Oakland
Credits
Host:
Jarrett Hill
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes, Jenna Kagel
Reporter:
Anna Scott