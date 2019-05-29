In LA, living with HIV still carries a stigma

The AIDS/LifeCycle, a 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles which raises awareness and funds for the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic, kicks off this weekend.

Today, people who are HIV positive are living just like the rest of us, thanks to modern medicine that has made the virus easier to control. But the social stigma still exists and keeps many from getting the help they need.

