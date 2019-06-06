Hundreds of thousands of folks in the LGBTQ community will party and parade in West Hollywood in the name of equality this weekend. But before the party gets started, we're taking you a little farther east, to Silver Lake, which was once a center of gay life in LA.
In Silver Lake, a gay biker bar for LA’s leather daddies
Happily leather after at The Eagle in Silver Lake
In 1967, Silver Lake was ground zero for one of the first U.S. protests over police harassment of the gay community. This was two years before the Stonewall riots.
It’s hard getting older, especially for LGBTQ retirees
As you age, you have to worry about who’s going to take care of you, how much money you’ve saved, the possibility of losing your partner, and dealing with loneliness.
