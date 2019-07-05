On this July 4, Greater LA replays some of our favorite stories from spring. We visit a 20,000 square foot estate in Beverly Hills -- a giga-mansion that's been tough to sell. We also learn about a daughter of Mexican migrants who dreams of visiting Mars.
July 4 special: Giga-mansions and a Mars engineer
From this Episode:
Is LA in a giga-mansion glut?
The house has a name: “Opus.” It sits in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, on a cul-de-sac that realtors refer to as “billionaire’s elbow.”
14 min, 19 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes