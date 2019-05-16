LAUSD’s barber training brings hope of a decent job and a good life

LAUSD students in a barber training program.

LAUSD students in a barber training program. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

Los Angeles Unified’s adult education program doesn't get much respect, and its funding is always in danger. But for the 70,000 students taking classes, it can mean a second chance at a new life. Also, why is LA getting rain now? Isn't summer just around the corner?

