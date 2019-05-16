Los Angeles Unified’s adult education program doesn't get much respect, and its funding is always in danger. But for the 70,000 students taking classes, it can mean a second chance at a new life. Also, why is LA getting rain now? Isn't summer just around the corner?
LAUSD’s barber training brings hope of a decent job and a good life
From this Episode:
Adult education offers a ‘good life’ through barbershop training
From the outside, the Abram Friedman Occupational Center is a case study in institutional drabness. The hulking, cube-shaped building on the ragged fringes of downtown L.A....
The pros and cons of Measure EE, a parcel tax to fund schools
Jackie Goldberg won an open seat to the LA Unified School District school board this week. At her victory party, she advocated for Measure EE, a parcel tax measure on the...
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes