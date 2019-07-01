Over the past three years, the minimum wage has been going up annually. As of July 1, another hike will affect employers and employees across LA. Some small business owners are offsetting rising costs by letting go some of the staff, while others are increasing overall product prices.
Minimum wage increase goes into effect across parts of Los Angeles County
As the minimum wage goes up, some small businesses downsize
It’s July, which means LA’s minimum wage is going up again, for the third year in a row.
What is the impact of increasing the minimum wage for Los Angeles?
If you can’t afford to do business and pay people a living wage, then maybe you shouldn’t be in business to begin with. That’s a mantra of some advocates pushing for a...
Another increase today: Gas tax
California’s gas tax increased by 5.6 cents a gallon, which is part of an incremental increase of the tax that voters approved a few years back.
