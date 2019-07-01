Minimum wage increase goes into effect across parts of Los Angeles County

Employees at Harissa Restaurant.

Employees at Harissa Restaurant. Photo credit: Caleigh Wells

Over the past three years, the minimum wage has been going up annually. As of July 1, another hike will affect employers and employees across LA. Some small business owners are offsetting rising costs by letting go some of the staff, while others are increasing overall product prices. 

