The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has proposed a rule change that would remove families with mixed immigration status from public and Section 8 housing. This rule would affect many U.S. citizens and LA residents, including 55,000 children.
Mixed-status families in public housing face potential evictions
Estrada Courts, a public housing project in East Los Angeles, is a series of aging, two-story buildings arranged around common outdoor areas.
The Lakers hope a major trade will turn their luck around
The Lakers have landed the much-sought-after Anthony Davis, from the New Orleans Pelicans. Can he help the Lakers reach the top of the league?
