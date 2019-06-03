Should your property taxes go up to pay LAUSD teachers’ salaries?

Banner for Measure EE.

Banner for Measure EE. Photo by Saul Gonzalez

LA teachers and the school district agreed to a new contract, but will the district be able to pay for it if Measure EE doesn't pass tomorrow? Disney opened its new Star Wars theme park this past weekend. And are the Angels really thinking about leaving Anaheim?

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes