LA teachers and the school district agreed to a new contract, but will the district be able to pay for it if Measure EE doesn't pass tomorrow? Disney opened its new Star Wars theme park this past weekend. And are the Angels really thinking about leaving Anaheim?
Should your property taxes go up to pay LAUSD teachers’ salaries?
Why LA is voting on Measure EE, the tax to support LAUSD
Remember the LA teachers strike?
A bustling cantina and $200 lightsabers among highlights at Star Wars theme park
The long awaited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park area opened at Disneyland over the weekend. And although there’s only one actual ride, superfans are psyched.
