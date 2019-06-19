Local poets share their work and talk about LA's spoken word scene. Also, LA County's supervisors have voted to expand the number of all-gender bathrooms.
Step into LA’s vibrant spoken word scene
From this Episode:
Poet Bridgette Bianca on connecting through spoken word
Poet Bridgette Bianca recently performed at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in South LA. She breaks down one of her pieces, touching on her life and work, and her part in a growing...
7 min, 4 sec
2 local poets: ‘The spirit of activism has always been in LA poetry’
Southern California may not get the credit it deserves for its strong literary community and a great spoken word scene.
12 min, 52 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes