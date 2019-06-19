Step into LA’s vibrant spoken word scene

Hosted by
Poets perform at the Hilltop cafe in Windsor Hills. Photo by Courtney Kocak.

Poets perform at the Hilltop cafe in Windsor Hills. Photo by Courtney Kocak. Photo credit: Courtney Kocak.

Local poets share their work and talk about LA's spoken word scene. Also, LA County's supervisors have voted to expand the number of all-gender bathrooms.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes