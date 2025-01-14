Altadena community mourns loss of mindful charter school

How many local schools keep chickens? And how many of those have a chicken fashion show, featuring student-designed outfits and a runway of hay bales?

Aveson School of Leaders, a TK-5 charter elementary school tucked into the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, offered that and other playful, mindful and “bohemian” vibes to its families.

But when the Eaton Fire spread across Altadena and Pasadena last week, Aveson burned to a complete loss. What was once a sprawling campus of three playgrounds, a gaga ball pit, and garden is now mostly ash.





Aveson School leader Ian McFeat was driving home from dinner on Tuesday when he spotted flames in the mountains above the campus. He raced home and then went door-to-door, warning neighbors to evacuate before leaving with his own family.

“In the morning … I got in my car and came back to assess the damage of our schools. And when I came to Aveson School of Leaders, it was completely gone. And my home, my home was gone,” he says.

He estimates that at least 15 Aveson teachers and staff lost homes in the fire.

The loss goes beyond the expansive physical property, it’s the loss of a safe space. “We don’t pressure kids to learn. We’re a very unique and close, small-knit community. We’re not that cookie cutter big box school,” says McFeat.

The school’s unique approach was what made it a great fit for Britt Vaughn’s 4-year-old son. He was a shy pandemic kid struggling with his transition from day care before finding his footing at Aveson, Vaughn says. “Within a few weeks, he was loving it and just coming into his own,” he recounts.

Aveson students are still reeling from the news, including fifth grader Ian Morales, who evacuated to Bakersfield with his family.

“They told me, ‘Your school burnt down.’ I was just in shock,” he tells KCRW. “I saw my school a couple days ago, I was in there. But now, it’s gone. I just … it’s crazy.”

Morales says he’s mourning the school’s garden and chickens most of all. So is staff member Arlynn Page, who spent most of her time planning outdoor learning activities and tending to the school’s dozen chickens.

Still, McFeat has hope for Aveson’s future. “We’re going to build back. And we’re going to be better than ever. It’s just going to take a long time,” he says.

The school has a model to follow for its regeneration: The school mascot is a phoenix.

Those looking to support Aveson’s rebuild can donate to their GoFundMe.