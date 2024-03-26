LA’s Debbie Allen Dance Academy reignited this teen’s love for ballet

In the bustling chaos of a backstage dressing room, 17-year-old Lēya Graham rehearses the steps in her mind, her anticipation is palpable. Today's performance for the Youth American Grand Prix competition in Irvine is her first solo ballet competition.



When questioned about her emotions, Graham responds confidently, "I feel good. Yeah, I'm ready." Yet, beneath her poised demeanor flickers a subtle undercurrent of nerves. Her cool exterior is betrayed by fidgeting and restless energy.

For months, Graham has worked to perfect her steps, stretch her lines, and nail the challenging turns. And it all comes down to this.

"Ninety-five seconds, 95 seconds, 95 seconds. ... Anything could go wrong and just ruin all that work,” Graham mother, Kenyetta, whispers.

Just a year ago, Graham’s passion for dance was waning as she grappled with uncertainty and doubt while living in Miami. "I was just feeling really lost. … It got really bad to the point I wanted to quit and wanted to make excuses not to take classes," she recalls.

"Lēya was in an environment that didn't quite celebrate her. It bothered me, but she was getting good training, so we sucked it up. Then it started to bother her," her mom shares.

Kenyetta Graham sought opportunities outside of Florida. It was during this search that she discovered an open-call audition with the prestigious Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2000 by acclaimed dancer, choreographer, director and producer Debbie Allen, the institution has focused on supporting and instructing aspiring Black and Latino dancers.

"It was me just giving her a lifeline to get through. I said, ‘Let's go audition for ‘Hot Chocolate Nutcracker,’" Kenyetta Graham explains.

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is a modern reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s ballet that celebrates diversity and creativity.

Lēya Graham’s successful audition marked the beginning of a transformative journey that included a rigorous commute from Miami to Los Angeles.

“I flew her back and forth every weekend for rehearsals,” says Kenyetta Graham. “She would not miss a rehearsal. So she would fly from Miami in the morning, do rehearsals, and fly home on the red eye.”

At DADA, Lēya Graham found herself surrounded by dancers and instructors of color — a community that reflected what she saw in the mirror.

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy curriculum requires that dancers train in various styles: ballet, contemporary, Dunham, flamenco, hip hop, jazz, African, Latin fusion, modern, and tap.

She loved it, says Kenyetta Graham. “[DADA] brought her right back into loving ballet and dance. This place literally saved her. Without them, she would have stopped dancing. It was inevitable.”

When Debbie Allen personally invited Lēya Graham to join DADA on a full scholarship, it felt like everything was falling into place.

"Moving across the country, it didn't seem like a big deal to me,” says Kenyetta Graham. “The world needs to see Lēya dance, that's what I believe. I started looking for jobs, and two months later, I had a job offer."

Lēya Graham and her mom moved across the country, leaving her father and brother to travel back and forth when they could.

At DADA, Lēya Graham met ballet mistress Hasmik Amirian, who recognized her talent but sensed that something was missing. Amirian learned just how close Graham had been to giving up on her dreams.

“A lot of times there is disappointment,” says Amirian. “Somebody has to always push them with a positive energy, that's very important for a dancer."

So that’s exactly what she did. "I actually didn't give her a chance to think too much. The reason that I wanted her to compete was because that was the next coming-up performing opportunity. I wanted her to be pushed and get on the stage," Amirian says.

Lēya Graham embraced the challenge of competing on a national stage, pushing past her doubts and fears.

As the music begins, she gracefully emerges from the wings, gliding into the spotlight. "I tried to remember all the corrections and notes I received during practice,” remembers Lēya Graham. “It wasn't easy, but I gave it my all."

She flawlessly executes the challenging turns she struggled with in rehearsal. As the music ends, she strikes her final pose with confidence.

"It's been a journey, and tonight, I feel proud of what I accomplished," Lēya said after the show.

Lēya Graham did not win the competition, but she placed in the top 24, a significant achievement for the first-time competitor.

"With the backing of my family, my newfound dance community, and a reignited passion for my craft, I'm optimistic about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead," she says.