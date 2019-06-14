Calif. Attorney General Xavier Becerra on the census and combatting Trump

Hosted by
Xavier Becerra at KCRW.

Xavier Becerra at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra hit a milestone recently: He's now sued the Trump Administration more times than the Texas Attorney General sued the feds during Barack Obama’s presidency – all eight years of it.

One lawsuit is over the 2020 Census. The Trump Administration wants to ask all those surveyed if they are a US citizen. This week, a sample census form with that citizenship question started going out as a test.

KCRW’s Warren Olney talks with Xavier Becerra about the census challenge and all of California’s lawsuits.
Credits

Guest:
Xavier Becerra - California Attorney General - @AGBecerra

Host:
Warren Olney