Calif. Attorney General Xavier Becerra on the census and combatting Trump

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra hit a milestone recently: He's now sued the Trump Administration more times than the Texas Attorney General sued the feds during Barack Obama’s presidency – all eight years of it.
One lawsuit is over the 2020 Census. The Trump Administration wants to ask all those surveyed if they are a US citizen. This week, a sample census form with that citizenship question started going out as a test.
KCRW’s Warren Olney talks with Xavier Becerra about the census challenge and all of California’s lawsuits.
