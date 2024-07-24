Cell Dogs offers second chances for inmates, rescued canines

It’s go-time for Alfie. Twelve weeks of training have led him to this moment. Before him, an eager audience waits.

Up next, a move he’s practiced countless times: roll over. He already nailed “shake” and “leave it”; this one should be a cinch.

But as his trainer utters those two words — “roll over” — Alfie fumbles. Instead, he turns around.

The crowd laughs, and our contender quickly regains composure.

“Roll over!”

The scruffy, tan-coated terrier drops to the ground and twirls around with aplomb.

The crowd erupts in a chorus of affirmative “awws.” He’s landed the move.

Alfie, along with two pups named Scotty and Franny and a half-dozen inmates at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Central Women’s Jail, are the latest graduates of Cell Dogs, a program that teaches incarcerated men, women, and juveniles the art of dog training.

Cell Dogs has rescued hundreds of dogs since its founding in 2014, and nearly 1000 inmates have taken part in the program. Cell Dogs founder Janette Thomas says the rescuing goes both ways, alleviating the often crowded animal shelters of Southern California and providing inmates with hard skills they can use upon release.

“It's a win for the dogs, it’s a win for the general public getting the dogs, and it also gives second chances to the inmates,” says Thomas.

In 2023, Cell Dogs partnered with Santiago Canyon College. The collaboration allows trainers to take Shelter Dog Obedience Training courses as part of the program such as Concepts in Dog Training and Practical Dog Training. Upon completion, they receive a Certificate of Completion.

She says the nonprofit will also go to bat for its trainers: “Many times if they're exceptional and they're responsible, we will write [inmates] letters of recommendation to help with employment on the outside. And we have, and still do, employ some of the exceptional trainers from these programs,” Thomas explains.

Cell Dogs’ most recent cohort got its start three months ago in the classroom, learning the basics of dog psychology and signals, as well as how to communicate with the animals. By week five, the canines arrived on-site — bringing long hours of training with them. Some days began as early as 4:30 a.m. and ended at half past midnight.

“A lot of them think that it’s just playing with the dogs and hanging out with dogs all day long,” says Angel Monzon, a program tech with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “But that's not the case. It's real work.”

More: Dogs crammed in shelter kennels get a moment in the sun

The rehabilitative benefits of dog training in correctional facilities has been studied for decades. They can bring peace to jails and boost inmate confidence and interpersonal skills.

The task, however, isn’t always easy. Monzon, who’s worked with Cell Dogs for the last few years, says the experience can be triggering in some cases — especially for the women in the program who’ve had traumatic experiences such as domestic violence and substance abuse.

“It reminds them a lot of their own children. Some of them have lost their kids. So it's a very intense and deep relationship that they build with these animals because a lot of them come from the mindset that love should hurt,” Monzon says.

He continues, “Having an animal that gives unconditional love like that, and being able to grow and see them grow and thrive and finding a good home for them, it’s bittersweet for the ladies.”

Upon graduating from the Cell Dogs program, the cohort’s canine members are adopted. Especially exceptional candidates are promoted into advanced training to become eligible for service animal certification.

Anastasia Savoy just adopted Alfie, the terrier who — according to Monzon anyway — stole the hearts of inmates and staff at the jail.

“I lost my dog about four weeks ago and I told my vet I'm not getting another dog ever again,” she says. “Then I said, ‘Just kidding! I'll be back in four weeks with a puppy’ and here we are.”

Savoy learned about Cell Dogs — and Alfie — on the Pets of Orange Facebook group.

“He's got these little perky ears and short stubby legs, and he's real scruffy and that tail is curly and adorable. They said he has a really good personality and I'm really looking forward to walking him every day and doing our thing.”