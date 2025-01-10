Cheat sheet: These are the steps fire victims need to take to make an insurance claim

The wildfires burning across Southern California have destroyed thousands of homes and led to the evacuations of entire neighborhoods, coming during an uncertain time in the California insurance market.

Late Thursday, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued "a mandatory one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations" for ZIP codes in areas directly affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires. He has issued moratoriums in previous fires, including fires in September and November in Southern California.

Search your ZIP code and fire name

Here’s what to know:

The state insurance commission wants to hear from you:

If your property was damaged or if you needed to evacuate, the state wants to hear from you to answer questions and walk you through the process.

The number to call is 1-800-927-4357, and phones are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Evacuation-related expenses might be covered

Many homeowners are aware of coverage for their personal property, but evacuation-related expenses could fall under your policy too.

“Residents under mandatory evacuation because of these wildfires could be eligible for evacuation-related expenses and reimbursements under the current insurance policy,” Lara said in an interview with LAist's AirTalk program hours before he issued the moratorium.

Expenses that may be covered include:

food

housing

relocation services,

transportation

furniture rental.

Keep all your related receipts

Make sure to cover all your bases by getting a copy of your full policy and holding onto all the records and receipts that you have – and if you haven’t been keeping track, start now.

“Get receipts for everything. Document all conversations with your insurer or your adjuster,” Lara said.

Resources for renters, business owners, and the uninsured

Renters and business insurance policies may include coverage for disaster relief and evacuation-related expenses, so the above recommendations still apply.

And even if you weren’t insured, state insurers still want to hear from you, especially if your policy was not renewed or if you were unable to afford coverage.

“Each individual case is different,” Lara said. “This is why, no matter if you've been non-renewed, if you don't have coverage, call our office so we can be able to assess you in your individual situation.”

To check your eligibility and figure out a plan, you can call the same hotline, 1-800-927-4357, between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One big unknown at the moment is if and how Los Angeles insurance rates will be affected by the wildfires. The state’s insurance reforms are still new and untested — and the fires are sure to be costly for private insurers, which may in turn lead to drastically higher rates.

Attend a local workshop

Where: Santa Monica College Performing Arts Wing

Address: 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica

Dates: Saturday, Jan. 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 19 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

What: Fire victims can schedule a free, confidential appointment with department of insurance experts.

How: Call (800) 927-4357

What to do if you haven’t yet evacuated

If you’re in an area that is prone to fire, Lara recommends taking pictures of your property beforehand to ensure proper documentation (if you don’t have them already).

“That's something good for any homeowner to keep in mind, just to do that even before the threat of a fire, so you have that stored and available should you suffer any loss,” Lara said.

Of course, personal safety comes before the safety of your home and belongings. Make sure you have an emergency bag with food and supplies. Find more tips here.

How to watch out for fraud

As always, follow best practices when it comes to text, email and phone scams. Make sure to input any personal, banking, or insurance information somewhere verifiable, like a secured website, and be especially wary of anyone cold-calling you to ask for your information. If someone purporting to be an insurance agent calls you, try to call them back at a number you can verify.

“The last thing I want is people making rushed decisions under duress, under this trauma,” Lara said. “We're here to help them.”

Lara recommended being especially wary of fraud from out-of-state insurance adjusters that may make false promises or skirt California’s protections for consumers.

Fire resources and tips

If you have to evacuate

If you have more time:

Things to consider:

Navigating fire conditions

How to help yourself and others

Understanding how it got this bad