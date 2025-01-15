GoFundMe pitfalls

Thousands of people have turned to GoFundMe for help in the wake of the L.A. County wildfires.

It allows communities to quickly respond to people’s needs by donating funds online. But if you’ve been affected by the fires and set up a campaign yourself, you may want to tread with caution.

GoFundMe campaigns can affect how much federal disaster relief you could be eligible for, depending on how you word them.

How the donations interact with FEMA

Federal law prohibits FEMA from “duplicating” benefits you receive from another source, which include the crowd-funding site. Brandi Richard Thompson, a public affairs officer with FEMA, shared a scenario with LAist.

Let’s say you apply for assistance through FEMA because your vehicle was damaged and then you put up a GoFundMe campaign clearly saying that you need help getting your car replaced.

“Just like we can’t give you money for your vehicle that you get from any other source like insurance, we can’t do it for GoFundMe either,” Thompson said. “That’s the challenge. It really has to do with how people explain their needs on GoFundMe.”

In a video posted to X, she told viewers to “carefully consider” how you describe your needs when creating a GoFundMe page.

Recovering from a disaster is tough, and @GoFundMe can help—but did you know it might impact FEMA assistance? Learn how to avoid issues and maximize your support. Watch now. #DisasterRecovery #FEMA #LosAngelesFires pic.twitter.com/W4qkCeHTgZ — FEMA Region 9 (@FEMARegion9) January 14, 2025

Former California state assemblymember Wendy Carrillo posted an Instagram video with suggested ways to protect yourself.

Navigating federal disaster aid

If you’ve already made a campaign, there is a silver lining to keep in mind.

Thompson said these funds can be used to offset whatever funds you could receive from FEMA — so you’re not immediately ineligible if you’re gathering funds.

If your donations are under their maximum limit, you may still be able to apply for certain programs. FEMA also has multiple types of disaster aid available. If you have a campaign online for a specific need, you may still be eligible for something else.

The agency encourages everyone in need to apply for assistance so they can make the determination.

FEMA agents are stationed at two disaster recovery centers in L.A. County to help fire victims navigate the forms and ensure they apply for the right aid programs. Here’s where to find them:

UCLA Research Park

Where: 10850 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064

When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pasadena City College Community Education Center

Where: 3035 East Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107

When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.