Do Californians have the right to a clean environment?

Hosted by
CA Assemblymember Isaac Bryan’s Green Amendment would ensure Californians have the right to clean air and water. Would it bring real changes?

CA Assemblymember Isaac Bryan’s Green Amendment would ensure Californians have the right to clean air and water. Would it bring real changes?

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate