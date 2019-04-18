Inside a Los Angeles private school classroom, sophomores in an AP History class discussed the Mueller Report. The classroom was adorned with posters of past presidents, and a quote from Maya Angelou. "I look for evidence, and there's so many opinions now, it's hard to differentiate," said student Dakota Benjamin. Her teacher, Daniel Lynch, said he's using the breaking news to help students prepare for the AP Test.
High school students use Mueller Report to understand history
Credits
Producer:
Paulina Velasco
Reporters:
Jenny Hamel, Benjamin Gottlieb