Low income neighborhoods work to seize opportunities in California's green economy

California has over 500,000 green jobs, with tens of thousands coming directly from state initiatives. But for now, these jobs mostly benefit people in middle and upper class communities.

However, efforts are underway to change that. A startup called O&M Solar Services was founded by Compton-born Kenneth Wells. The company is owned and operated by people who came from the same underserved communities as their workers.

Demetrius Bloodsaw landed his first solar panel job with this company. "You can make a good career out of this and I plan to," he said.