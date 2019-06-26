Mayor Garcetti's Homelessness Crisis

L.A.'s Mayor Eric Garcetti is taking major heat over the city's homelessness crisis. He invited reporters, including KCRW's Anna Scott, on a ride through the city to talk about the issue. But how much power does he really have to address this crisis? Raphe Sonnenshein from Cal State LA is an expert in the city charter. He says Mayor Garcetti has a better relationship than previous leaders with the various factions of city government. But that he's not as powerful as the mayor of Chicago or New York. Still, he does well to tackle the homelessness issue: "Every mayor ends up with something like this but this is going to, I think, be going on for the rest of his term in office."