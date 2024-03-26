Questions remain after Ohtani says ex-interpreter stole money

Hosted by
LA Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani said his ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, allegedly stole millions to pay gambling debts. His story raises plausibility questions.

LA Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani said his ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, allegedly stole millions to pay gambling debts. His story raises plausibility questions.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate