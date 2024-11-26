Thanksgiving in LA: Where to give back this turkey season

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be about eating dry turkey or squabbling with your family members at the dinner table. You can put the “thanks” back into the holiday by making it a time to give back! Those less fortunate need community support year-round, and if you’re looking to make a difference this turkey holiday, here are some places you can start.

Westside Thanksgiving is hosting its 42nd annual free, sit-down holiday dinner this Thursday at the West LA Civic Center. The event will also feature a food and clothing drive. Donate clean clothing and nonperishables such as canned goods, cereals, and applesauce. Culinarily-inclined volunteers can deliver cooked turkeys, pies, or rolls to Kardia Church, 1637 Butler Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025 on November 27 or 28.

Thanksgiving Day. Thursday, November 28

Accepting donations starting at 7 a.m., meal ends at 2 p.m.

West LA Civic Center

1645 Corinth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025

The Hollywood Food Coalition has been serving daily meals since 1987. Join them at their Community Dinner Kitchen as they reimagine ingredients that would have otherwise gone to waste into hot, nutritious food and composting. Monday - Friday, they prep and serve hot meals, and if you’d like to participate on a weekend, they prepare meals in their kitchen and distribute them from their vans around N. Orange Drive and Romaine Street, just east of West Hollywood. They’re happy to have your help this weekend!

Mon - Fri: Meal prep shifts begin at 1:30 p.m.

Mon - Sun: Meal service shifts begin at 5:30 p.m.

Community Dinner Kitchen

5939 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Join this nonprofit to hand out hygiene kits on Skid Row. They will gather on Thursday morning at Pershing Square to assemble sanitary items. At 9:30 a.m., they’ll start the walk to Skid Row. Bring socks, blankets, toothpaste, wet wipes, assorted toiletries, and a helping hand. For those unable to attend, you can donate to their Amazon wishlist.

Thanksgiving Day. Thursday, November 28

8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Pershing Square

547 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

San Fernando Valley volunteers can give back at Radford Studio Center this Thanksgiving Eve. The nonprofit Big Sunday will be hosting a bag-stuffing and delivery event with live music, turkey costumes, and a community breakfast.

Wednesday, November 27

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Radford Studio Center

4024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA 91604

Union Station Homeless Center will be serving warm Thanksgiving dinners at their Adult Center on November 27 and 28. USHC’s urgent food needs include pies, dinner rolls, and more. Those unable to support in-person can donate to their Dinner in the Park Amazon and Target wishlists.

November 27, 28

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult Center

412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA

Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) provides food, clothing, housing, and supportive resources to people living on the streets across Southern California. Their Orange County center is hosting a holiday basket drive this Thanksgiving season. Donate blankets, underwear, or your time as a kitchen support volunteer at their Yale Navigation Center in Santa Ana now through December 15. They’re also requesting items on their Amazon wishlist.

Now - December 15

Yale Navigation Center

2229 S. Yale Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704