Wildfire health questions: Air quality, clean up risks and more

How trustworthy is AQI (Air Quality Index)? What is PM2.5? And at what distance does fire zone adjacency stop mattering? Is there a reliable way to test the safety of your water? Are kids safe indoors at school without masks?

KCRW and R&S Kayne Foundation Los Angeles held a public information panel and Q&A session on Jan. 15 regarding immediate and long-term health considerations for families and individuals returning to homes within the immediate vicinity of the fires and everyone coping with the recovery. This free virtual event provides evidence-based information and guidance regarding health concerns, including what you should or shouldn’t be worried about, exposure to environmental toxins from ash and clean-up efforts, and best practices to ensure children can safely return to their neighborhoods or, if needed, relocate.

Moderator: Madeleine Brand, host of KCRW’s Press Play

Panelists:

Dr. Sarah Greene, Pediatrician

Professor Suzanne Paulson, UCLA urban environment wildfire specialist

Dr. Sande O. Okelo, Pediatric Pulmonologist

Andrew Whelton, Professor of Environmental Engineering at Purdue University

The event is available to view below in both English and Spanish.

In English:

En Español:

About our panelists:

Dr. Sarah Greene received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and completed medical school and pediatric residency at Vanderbilt University. Since moving to Southern California, Dr. Greene has cared for children in private practice, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and as a faculty member at UCLA.

Professor Suzanne Paulson is the director for UCLA’s Center for Clean Air and a professor in their Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. She received her PhD in Environmental Engineering Science at Caltech. She also holds two MS degrees, one in the same field at CalTech and another in Plant Biology from the University of Illinois. Professor Paulson is a decorated scientist and educator, currently holding a Fulbright Specialist Award and a National Science Foundation CAREER award.

Dr. Sande O. Okelo is a practicing physician and Chief of UCLA Health’s Division of Pediatric Pulmonology. He’s an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UCLA’s School of Medicine and also the Director for their Pediatric Asthma Center. Dr. Okelo received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and his PhD in Clinical Investigation at Johns Hopkins.

Andrew Whelton is a professor of environmental engineering at Purdue University, and a water and environmental safety expert.