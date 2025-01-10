Wildfire donations and volunteering: How and where to help

Stay tuned to 89.9 KCRW and KCRW.com for continuing coverage of the emergency fire and wind conditions currently facing LA County. This page will be updated regularly with new resources. If you have additional tips or resources to share, please send them to newsletters@kcrw.org. Visit kcrw.com/firehelp for additional resources, including emergency preparedness guides and how and where to get help for a variety of needs if you’ve been impacted by California wildfires.

Updated Jan. 10 at 10:40 p.m. PST

Best practices: How to help effectively

Watching this week’s events unfold, it’s hard to not want to take action. While donating items or showing up to sites IRL may feel good, make a point of checking whether that’s actually what’s needed. Managing donated objects can become overwhelming for organizations, especially when they exceed demand, while volunteering for large-scale relief efforts may require special training or time and logistical commitments that may not be realistic for you. Both efforts can still be effective — just make sure to do your homework first.

In times of crisis, providing financial support can be a direct and effective way to support both individuals and communities in need. But how much, to whom, and when should you donate? That’s up to you. Check out Charity Navigator’s helpful Giving 101 guide for a clear breakdown on how to get the most bang out of your buck.

They’re also a good resource for vetting and verifying charitable causes. Which you’re going to want to do. Unfortunately, scammers are already out there.

"You’ve got scams taking place, you’ve got GoFundMe that are not legitimate," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger at a news conference on Friday.

The Better Business Bureau has published this handy list of tips for donating to Southern California wildfire relief efforts, including how to vet organizations, review crowdfunding requests, and understand the phases of disaster relief.

Below, you’ll find a running list of donation and volunteer opportunities vetted by KCRW.

General resources

Find volunteer opportunities by date, location and need via Mutual Aid LA's in-person volunteer opps spreadsheet. For donations and other contributions, check out their spreadsheet of resources by location and aid type. If you have anything to add to their list, reach out by commenting on this Instagram post.



Find resources by location with this interactive mutual aid map.





Sign up for #CaliforniansForAll to get information about volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved in your community.

Volunteer opportunities

Food, clothing, and supply preparation + distribution

Animals and fostering

Pasadena Humane Society – Seeking those who are able to foster a dog or a cat for at least one week; email foster@pasadenahumane.org if interested. (Pasadena)

Sante D’Or Foundation — Currently in need of temporary fosters for displaced cats. ( Los Feliz/Atwater)

Best Friends Animal Society – In need of fosters for any amount of time (Sawtelle)

LA Animal Services – In urgent need of fosters and adopters. Adoption fees waived through Sunday, Jan. 12. (Citywide)

Food and item preparation and distribution

Pasadena Community Job Center – Seeking volunteers to help receive items and sort and distribute goods. Also accepting item donations like clothes, hygiene products, and medicine. Get more info on Instagram. ( Pasadena)

Flintridge Center – Sort and distribute donations (Pasadena)

No Res Gourmet - Cook, package, and distribute meals ( Marina Del Rey and Azusa )

and ) Union Rescue Mission – assist in the kitchen (Downtown)

Donation opportunities

For communities:

For first responders:

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation – sends donations directly to first responders





Watch Duty – Did you know this app we’ve all relied on is a nonprofit that runs on donations and a team of 200 volunteers?

For animals: