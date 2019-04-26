Writers Guild starts to see some divisions

The union that represents Hollywood writers has been sparring with the town’s biggest talent agencies for almost 3 weeks now -- over how deals are made and something called “packaging fees.”

The Writers Guild strongly encouraged -- some would say coerced -- their members to fire their talent agents.

And now some writers -- a small handful -- are NOT happy about the way their union is handling this showdown. Shalom Auslander is one of those writers.

He’s the author of several books. He’s also an essayist and the writer and creator behind the Showtime dramedy “Happyish.” And he joins us now.