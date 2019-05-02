Bonus Episode: Right or Left — Who’s Best For Freedom?

In this special episode, Josh Barro, Rich Lowry, Felicia Wong, Gene Sperling and Kenneth Hersh discuss how the right and left talk about economic freedom. The right has long touted its commitment to economic freedom in the form of government restriction. But the left is making the argument that defending economic freedom means fighting against poverty and discrimination and fighting for a social safety net. Which side is more correct about economic freedom, and which side is more persuasive. This panel touches on issues of healthcare and school choice as well as bigger ideas of positive and negative liberties.