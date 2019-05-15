All the president’s lawyers’ lawyers

This week we had the first court hearing to test President Trump’s new-ish legal strategy of maximum resistance to investigations of him. It didn’t seem to go very well. Federal Judge Amit Mehta did not appear impressed with the president’s contention that a Congressional committee could not subpoena his financial records from an accounting firm. “Say a president was involved in some corrupt enterprise — you mean to tell me because he is the president of the United States, Congress would not have power to investigate?” Judge Mehta asked. More broadly, there are other fights about Congress’ subpoena power. One notable case was settled this week between former Attorney General Eric Holder and the House. What does that mean for this matter?

Plus: Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee again. What’s in that agreement and what might he testify about? And what about former White House counsel Don McGahn’s testimony, scheduled for next week?

Also in this episode: Judge Amy Berman Jackson will get to see parts of the unredact Mueller report. How does attorney-client privilege work when Congress is the one seeking information? And how’s Michael Avenatti doing?

