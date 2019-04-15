Josh and Ken recorded a special ATPL episode in front of students and faculty at the USC Gould School of Law. It was a morning full of breaking news: Michael Avenatti was indicted, and so was Julian Assange. Orin Kerr, Frances R. and John J. Duggan distinguished professor of law at USC, joined Josh and Ken to talk about the charges against Julian Assange and other Fourth Amendment issues arising from the Mueller investigation, including the raid on Michael Cohen’s office. Then, Josh and Ken take questions from USC students and professors.
Bonus Episode: All The President’s Lawyers Live at USC
Credits
Guest:
Orin Kerr - Professor of Law at the George Washington School of Law. Author of Computer Crime Law
Hosts:
Josh Barro, Ken White
Producer:
Sara Fay