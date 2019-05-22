Delays work, until they don’t

President Trump’s legal strategy for the congressional investigations into him has been to delay, delay, delay. Well, as Ken mentioned a few weeks ago, that’s not as effective as you might think. Sure enough, a federal judge ruled against the president’s argument that his accounting firm should be blocked from complying with a subpoena for the president’s financial records. The judge sided with the argument that Congress is allowed to take measures to investigate and gather facts so that they can make legislation. President Trump has appealed the decision -- what happens next? And is this another opportunity for an attempt to delay the proceedings further?

Plus: Former White House counsel Don McGahn is defying a subpoena to testify before Congress. What’s next for him? What about Attorney General William Barr -- how’s he doing? And what’s the status of negotiations between Robert Mueller for his testimony?

THEN: Josh asks Ken if President Trump did the RICO, and if Michael Avenatti is a good lawyer. And Ken answers.