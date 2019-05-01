More Letters, More Mixed Messages

Ahead of Attorney General William Barr’s congressional testimony, Robert Mueller’s letter to Barr shows the special counsel’s not happy at the lack of “context” Barr used in his summary of the Mueller report. Could Democrats also try to impeach Barr? Or even President Trump?

Josh and Ken discuss why Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s resignation letter to President Trump was pretty friendly and whether anyone should be surprised about it. Ken gives his assessment of Rosenstein as he prepares to leave the Justice Department.

Josh and Ken debate who has it worse right now: Roger Stone or Michael Avenatti. Both are facing major charges. And internet provocateur Jacob Wohl is at it again. He and Jack Burkman allegedly tried to get young gay conservatives to falsely accuse presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg of sexual assault.