Mueller says yes

Robert Mueller will testify before two House committees in mid-July. The announcement came shortly after the committees subpoenaed Mueller to testify. The question is how much we’ll learn from Robert Mueller’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, and about what. Mueller is, as you all know, very tight-lipped and Ken White says it’s unlikely that will change between now and his testimony date.

Then: does President Trump have any legal exposure with E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her in 1995 in New York? Theoretically, could the president be charged for a sex offense, and what would happen to his public comments he’s made (notably the Access Hollywood tape)? Or, could Carroll sue Trump like Summer Zervos did?

Plus: Judge Emmett Sullivan delays Michael Flynn’s sentencing so his new lawyer can catch up, and Judge Sullivan says congressional Democrats’ emoluments suit against the president can proceed; Hope Hicks’s very lawyered up testimony on the hill; Felix Sater is looking at a subpoena, and Duncan Hunter’s very bad week.