Mueller speaks

Special Counsel Robert Mueller re-emphasized what was said in the report: because a president cannot be indicted while in office under current Justice Department guidelines, and because there’s no other similar mechanism for the executive branch, it would not be fair to make the accusation; therefore: he didn’t. Mueller described such an indictment as unconstitutional. Mueller also said any congressional testimony he gives (or anyone else from the special counsel’s office) would not stray from the office’s report. That likely won’t stop Congress from pursuing his testimony.

There was no explicit Congress-do-your-job statement, but Ken says Mueller’s words basically amount to that. And that’s basically what we’ve been hearing from Rep. Justin Amash, the one Republican who’s said he thinks President Trump should be impeached. What’s unique about Amash’s argument is the specifics he articulates for his intended audience, which seems to be other Republicans.

Plus: Mueller’s statement basically puts a nail in the coffin of a claim in Michael Wolff’s new book: that Mueller had an indictment drafted for the president. Then, Josh and Ken analyze the indictment of Julian Assange, and Michael Avenatti doesn’t have a great day in court.