Non-prosecution...disagreement?

Reclusive billionaire (or multi-multi-millionaire) money manager Jeffrey Epstein, a one-time associate of both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, has been indicted by SDNY prosecutors for sex trafficking.

The broad allegations — that Epstein had an apparatus to bring girls to his homes in New York and Florida for paid sex — are not new. A decade ago, facing federal charges, Epstein assembled an all-star legal team (Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz among them) that obtained for him a much-criticized non-prosecution deal where he faced no federal charges at all and served just a year in jail (though he was allowed out of jail six days a week to work).

Ken and Josh analyze Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement and how Alex Acosta, now Labor Secretary and then the US Attorney who brokered the deal, could defend it, and what more we may learn about Epstein as this plays out.

Plus: Michael Flynn’s weird legal maneuvers, Duncan Hunter’s ongoing bad times, developments in the emoluments cases, can the president really not block people on Twitter?, and a piece of the census citizenship question mess.