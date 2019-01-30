Stone arrested but not silent

Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested on Friday during a pre-dawn FBI raid of his Florida home. The self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” is being charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of witness tampering and five counts of making false statements– all revolving around Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. Was his arrest a perp walk? What will his sentence look like? Should he be giving out television interviews so freely?

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty, received his sentence, and is scheduled to report to prison in just a few weeks. But recently he replaced his lawyers. Could he be preparing for a subpoena behind bars to appear before Congress?

In another behind-the-scenes look at the Trump campaign, Chris Christie talks about the Kushner family in his new book. While Christie was the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, he put Jared Kushner’s father Charles in prison. Was Christie fired because of a family feud?