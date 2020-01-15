Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s thumb-headed henchman, who is under indictment for campaign finance violations, has been really trying to cooperate with Congress in their investigations of President Trump. A judge allowed him to share seized documents with Congress and well, they turned out to be pretty interesting. Ken and Josh talk through the dump of documents and what this new character Robert Hyde was/is up to.

Then: it looks like the impeachment trial could start next week. Nancy Pelosi has named impeachment managers and the articles have been sent to the Senate. So, what’s next?

Michael Flynn is officially withdrawing his guilty plea, and Michael Avenatti was taken into custody during disciplinary hearing, which has complicated his upcoming federal trial in New York.

Plus: updates on the defamation cases against President Trump from Summer Zervos and E. Jean Carroll, Bill de Blasio says the Manhattan DA is looking into the Trump Organization, and Michael Cohen wants his prison sentence reduced.