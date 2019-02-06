What rhymes with ‘legislation’?

In his State of the Union address, President Trump threw some shade on investigations, declaring that peace and legislation are incompatible with war (sure, we’ll give him that one) and investigation (uh, no?). We’ll leave the rest of the State of the Union analysis to today’s bonus episode of Left, Right & Center, but Josh and Ken are sticking to the investigations.



This week it’s less about Robert Mueller’s investigation and more about a host of subpoenas from federal prosecutors at the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors are seeking lots of documents and records related to President Trump’s inauguration committee: donors, ticket holders, photo ops, vendors, and more. What could they be looking for? And why isn’t Trump railing against SDNY?

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is considering a gag order for Roger Stone, who’s been on a media blitz since he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress. Doesn’t he have a First Amendment right to run his mouth on TV?

Finally, Judge James Otero says Stormy Daniels can stop suing Michael Cohen for defamation, but she can’t change her mind later. And Michael Avenatti apparently called a lawyer on Skype to tell him he’s not even a good Twitter lawyer. Sick burn.