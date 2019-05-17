Ambitious housing bill SB 50 gets shelved until next year

Hosted by
South Bonnie Brae Tract Historical District, Pico-Union district, Los Angeles, California. The 1890's Victorian Queen Anne Style houses are Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monuments.

South Bonnie Brae Tract Historical District, Pico-Union district, Los Angeles, California. The 1890's Victorian Queen Anne Style houses are Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monuments. Photo credit: Los Angeles/CC 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

California State Senator Scott Wiener’s controversial housing bill, SB 50, has been shelved for debate until next year. It would have forced cities like LA and San Francisco to build more housing along transit lines and in neighborhoods dominated by single-family homes.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel