Ambitious housing bill SB 50 gets shelved until next year

California State Senator Scott Wiener’s controversial housing bill, SB 50, has been shelved for debate until next year. It would have forced cities like LA and San Francisco to build more housing along transit lines and in neighborhoods dominated by single-family homes.
From this Episode:
6 min, 20 sec
Remembering famed architect I.M. Pei
Acclaimed architect I.M. Pei has died. He was 102. He designed iconic structures around the world, including the glass pyramid at the Louvre, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in...
9 min, 14 sec
Theater project explores Jordan Downs, public housing, and gentrification
The Jordan Downs housing project in Watts has a long history dating back to the 1940s. It’s currently undergoing a billion dollar redevelopment.
11 min, 48 sec
‘Trial By Fire’ is based on a true story, but is it accurate?
Our critics review “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,” the third movie about the assassin played by Keanu Reeves; “Trial By Fire,” based on a New Yorker article about a man...
41 min, 39 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel