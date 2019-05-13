President Trump on Friday falsely asserted that China will pay the tariffs he slapped on Chinese goods coming into America. China retaliated today, announcing $60 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. goods. We talk with a farmer who’s having trouble selling his soybeans to China, and a bike importer who must now pay more to run his business.
American businesses caught in the China-US trade crossfire
How a bike importer and a soybean farmer in the U.S. are hurt by the US-China trade dispute
Why the Supreme Court let an antitrust case against Apple go forward
The Supreme Court said today that an antitrust suit over how Apple runs its app store can move forward. The Trump administration opposed this decision.
Running for office for the first time and having it documented on camera
The filmmakers who made the new Netflix documentary “Knock Down the House” began shooting four first-time female Congressional candidates a year ago. We speak with one of...
