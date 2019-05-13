American businesses caught in the China-US trade crossfire

Hosted by
Port of Long Beach, May 2007.

Port of Long Beach, May 2007. Credit: Scott Lederer/CC BY-SA 2.0.

President Trump on Friday falsely asserted that China will pay the tariffs he slapped on Chinese goods coming into America. China retaliated today, announcing $60 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. goods. We talk with a farmer who’s having trouble selling his soybeans to China, and a bike importer who must now pay more to run his business.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel