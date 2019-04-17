Attorney General William Barr has unilaterally moved to keep some asylum seekers in jail indefinitely while their claims are processed.
Attorney General Barr moves to deny bond hearings for some asylum seekers
From this Episode:
Some asylum seekers may be forced to wait in jail without a bond hearing
Attorney General William Barr has unilaterally moved to keep some asylum seekers in jail indefinitely while their claims are processed.
6 min, 53 sec
William Barr has served as Attorney General before. What his record tells us about his handling of the Mueller report
Attorney General William Barr was sworn in about two months ago. Barr served as Attorney General before, under President George H. W. Bush. In that stint as A.G., he oversaw...
6 min, 3 sec
Chinese researchers have created a new kind of monkey, with human brain genes
Gene editing experiments raise ethical questions, and gene editing experiments with primates are even more controversial. For instance, what if we make monkeys too similar...
8 min, 37 sec
Being brave is being vulnerable, says Brene Brown
Vulnerability is hard to talk about. Things like, getting hurt, failing, being rejected, admitting you made a mistake are not exactly top of the to-do list.
15 min, 48 sec
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta