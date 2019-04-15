Los Angeles County leans on a temporary rental voucher program that critics call a short-term fix.
Can a short-term fix help long-term homelessness?
From this Episode:
How the Writers Guild protest could change the industry
There is still no progress in the talks between writers and their agents about a new code of conduct. Usually, on the same side as their agents, now writers say that some...
12 min, 39 sec
Can the president preemptively pardon someone?
President Trump appears to be still considering a plan to shut down the southern border.
8 min, 11 sec
Fire at Notre-Dame: what that means for Paris and the rest of the world
The Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris is burning. The world has just watched its spire fall. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The building of the gothic structure was...
7 min, 28 sec
LA officials are housing more homeless people than ever before, but how?
Relly Brown’s ground-floor apartment near MacArthur Park still resembles the hotel room it once was: four walls, no kitchen and a mattress that takes up half the floor.
7 min, 56 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta