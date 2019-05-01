Attorney General William Barr testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee today. He defended his handling of the Mueller report and his decision to exonerate President Trump of obstructing justice. Barr also repeatedly suggested that Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed to finish his job by leaving the question of obstruction open.
Highlights from the contentious Bill Bar testimony
From this Episode:
At Senate hearing, Attorney General Bill Barr defends his handling of the Mueller report
Attorney General William Barr testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee today. During the hours-long hearing, he defended his handling of the Mueller report and...
11 min, 25 sec
Trial begins for men charged with Oakland Ghost Ship deaths
This week was the start of the trial for two men charged in the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire three years ago. The prosecutor opened the trial with the words, “No...
9 min, 1 sec
Hustlers, drugs, prison: From a tough Portland childhood to an award-winning writing career
Portland, Oregon may be the city that wants to keep itself weird, with a pilates studio or artisanal food truck on every other corner. But the city also has a history of...
15 min, 46 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta