LA’s homeless population grew by 16% in the city last year. Homelessness is up by 40% in Orange County, and 17% in San Francisco. This is a bigger problem than any one city or county can fix. So what is the state doing?
Homelessness is a state-wide crisis
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill