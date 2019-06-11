How will LA pay for public bathrooms for the homeless?

A homeless camp in Culver City, June 6, 2019.

A homeless camp in Culver City, June 6, 2019. Photo by Amy Ta.

The city has a plan to provide mobile bathrooms, but they each cost more than $330,000 per year. LA officials estimate that providing enough toilets and showers for each homeless encampment across LA would cost the city $57 million annually.

