ISIS claims responsibility for bombings in Sri Lanka

More than 300 people died in a series of bombings at churches and high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility today, and if true, this would cast more doubt on the Trump administration’s insistence that ISIS has been completely defeated.
In the wake of the Sri Lanka attacks, what’s the state of ISIS?
What we know about the United Constitutional Patriots, the militia group detaining migrants at the border
Larry Mitchell Hopkins is the leader of an armed militia group detaining migrants on the border between New Mexico and Mexico. He was arrested Monday on a weapons charge. He...
Supreme Court appears ready to allow a citizenship question on 2020 Census
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today on whether to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. It appears ready to give the Trump administration a win in its push...
Comedian Ramy Youssef stars in first TV sitcom about Muslim Americans
In the new Hulu show “Ramy,” the lead character is a 20-something who works at a startup that fails to get off the ground, uses dating apps, and still lives with his parents.
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta