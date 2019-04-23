ISIS claims responsibility for bombings in Sri Lanka

A girl holds candles with others for the victims of Sri Lanka's serial bomb blasts, in Lahore, Pakistan April 23, 2019.

A girl holds candles with others for the victims of Sri Lanka's serial bomb blasts, in Lahore, Pakistan April 23, 2019. Photo credit: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

More than 300 people died in a series of bombings at churches and high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility today, and if true, this would cast more doubt on the Trump administration’s insistence that ISIS has been completely defeated.

