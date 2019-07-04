On this holiday, we share two of our favorite episodes from KCRW’s music documentary podcast Lost Notes. The latest season looked at artists' legacies, like that of Fanny, the first all-female band signed to a major label in the 1970s. We also hear a letter written to indie musician Cat Power, from a poet who praises the vulnerability at the heart of her 2006 album “The Greatest."
July 4 Special: Artist legacies on Lost Notes
Credits
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Paulina Velasco, Myke Dodge Weiskopf, Sarah Sweeney