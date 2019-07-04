July 4 Special: Artist legacies on Lost Notes

On this holiday, we share two of our favorite episodes from KCRW’s music documentary podcast Lost Notes. The latest season looked at artists' legacies, like that of Fanny, the first all-female band signed to a major label in the 1970s. We also hear a letter written to indie musician Cat Power, from a poet who praises the vulnerability at the heart of her 2006 album “The Greatest."


June and Jean Millington make up the band Fanny.
Credit: Bob Riegler, Ann Hackler/Courtesy of June Millington.
Madeleine Brand

Paulina Velasco, Myke Dodge Weiskopf, Sarah Sweeney