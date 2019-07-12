This weekend, the Trump administration is expected to round up thousands of undocumented immigrants in at least 10 major cities, including LA. It’s pursuing immigrants with outstanding deportation orders, and those who’ve missed a court appearance.
LA braces for ICE raids this weekend
From this Episode:
How LA is preparing for ICE raids this weekend
9 min, 44 sec
California Congresswoman Katie Porter's first six months in office
In January, Press Play's Michell Eloy followed two of California’s freshman Democrats during their first week as congresswomen: Katie Hill from Santa Clarita and Katie...
11 min, 13 sec
Amazon to spend big money on voluntary workforce retraining
Amazon says it’s going to spend $700 million to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce for new jobs, and in some cases, jobs that Amazon doesn't even offer.
9 min, 26 sec
Afros, braids, cornrows: CROWN Act bans hair discrimination
Governor Gavin Newsom last week signed the CROWN Act, which stands for “creating a respectful and open workplace for natural hair.”
8 min, 50 sec
Host:
Michell Eloy
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Caitlin Plummer, Brian Hardzinski