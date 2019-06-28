LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey on her reelection bid

Mayor Garcetti, Amy Elaine Wakeland, Jackie Lacey, and David Lacey in 2015.

Mayor Garcetti, Amy Elaine Wakeland, Jackie Lacey, and David Lacey in 2015. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Jackie Lacey has been the District Attorney of Los Angeles County for six years. She will seek re-election next year. But activists argue she hasn’t done enough to push criminal justice reforms and prosecute officers accused of misconduct. 

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Gabriela Sierra Alonso