Meatless goes mainstream

Beyond Meat burger.

Beyond Meat burger. Credit: Marco Verch/CC BY 2.0.

The company Beyond Meat makes plant-based food like veggie dogs, veggie burgers, and fake ground meat. Beyond Meat went public on Thursday, and shares more than doubled. Meanwhile, Del Taco just rolled out Beyond Meat tacos, and Burger King announced they’ll offer “Impossible Whoppers” nationwide by the end of the year.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta, Adriana Cargill