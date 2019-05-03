The company Beyond Meat makes plant-based food like veggie dogs, veggie burgers, and fake ground meat. Beyond Meat went public on Thursday, and shares more than doubled. Meanwhile, Del Taco just rolled out Beyond Meat tacos, and Burger King announced they’ll offer “Impossible Whoppers” nationwide by the end of the year.
Meatless goes mainstream
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta, Adriana Cargill