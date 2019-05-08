Uber and Lyft drivers around the world are on strike, protesting low wages and no benefits. They’re also urging riders to boycott the apps for the day. This comes as Uber goes public later this week, which could earn executives billions of dollars.
Rideshare drivers strike ahead of Uber’s IPO
From this Episode:
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta, Adriana Cargill