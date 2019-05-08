Rideshare drivers strike ahead of Uber’s IPO

A driver takes part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the Uber Greenlight offices in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., May 8, 2019.

A driver takes part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the Uber Greenlight offices in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Uber and Lyft drivers around the world are on strike, protesting low wages and no benefits. They’re also urging riders to boycott the apps for the day. This comes as Uber goes public later this week, which could earn executives billions of dollars.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta, Adriana Cargill